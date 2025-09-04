Dharmasthala case: Police conduct searches at YouTuber's flat in Bengaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 4 (PTI) The Belthangady police in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday searched the Bengaluru residence of YouTuber Sameer M D, who is facing a case registered at the Dharmasthala police station.

The operation was carried out under a search warrant issued by the Belthangady court on September 3. Sameer is presently on bail.

Circle Inspector Nagesh Kadri, along with forensic science personnel, visited Sameer’s rented apartment in Hullahalli, Bannerghatta.

Police sources said Sameer had been informed in advance about the search. A computer and a mobile phone, believed to have been used for video recording, were seized for further forensic examination.

Sameer, who runs a Kannada YouTube channel – Dhoota, is known for creating content on social and political issues, often critical of local leaders and institutions.

His outspoken style has drawn a significant online following but has also led to controversy and police complaints in recent years.

The current case registered at the Dharmasthala police station stems from one such video, where he had used AI technology to create a 20-minute video on Dharmasthala, which allegedly denigrated the image of the temple town and the hereditary head of the temple and his family.

The officials have not disclosed full details of the charges.

Also, the investigators are expected to analyse the seized devices to verify whether they contain material relevant to the case.

Police said further action will depend on the findings of the forensic examination and directions from the court.