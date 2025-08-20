Dharmasthala case: SIT gets new complaint on missing medical student

Mangaluru, Aug. 20 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the "mass burial" case in Dharmasthala has received a complaint regarding the alleged disappearance of a medical student more than two decades ago.

According to police, Sujata Bhat filed a complaint on July 15, 2025, at Dharmasthala Police Station, claiming that her daughter, Ananya Bhat, went missing from the Dharmasthala temple premises in 2003.

Following a review, the Director General and Inspector General of Police, on August 19, transferred the case to the SIT for further investigation.

The development comes as the Dharmasthala case continues to receive intense public scrutiny, with multiple complaints alleging serious crimes. The SIT has been tasked with piecing together decades-old accounts while also addressing emerging complaints that continue to surface.

Officials have declined to comment on whether the new case is connected to earlier allegations, stating that the SIT would examine the claims independently.