Dharmasthala case: SIT likely to submit probe report by Oct end, says Home Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that the SIT, which is probing into the allegations of "multiple murders, rapes and burials" in the temple town of Dharmasthala, is likely to submit its report by the end of October.

He, however, said it remains to be seen whether the SIT report will be a final one or an interim report.

"The Special Investigation Team has said that they would give the report in October. The might probably give it before October 31 or plus or minus two days, they may give the report. We have told them to report comprehensively and submit the final report. They have said that they will probably complete the work in October," Parameshwara said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the SIT had said that the report will be submitted after getting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports, chemical analysis and others.

"Because the bones that were gathered should be subjected to chemical analysis and concluded. After completing all this, they (SIT) have said that they will submit the report. Probably the report is expected by the end of this month," he added.

Asked whether all the information regarding the probe will be in one report, the home minister said it remains to be seen whether the SIT will submit the final report or an interim report with all the major information from the probe.

A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of past two decades, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple.

The SIT, formed by the state government, which is probing charges, has conducted excavations at multiple locations identified by the complainant in the forested areas along the banks of the Netravathi River in Dharmasthala, where some skeletal remains were found at two sites.

The SIT recently again recovered some skeletal remains during a search operation in the Banglegudde forest area near the Nethravathi bathing ghat.