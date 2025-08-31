Dharmasthala case: SIT takes complainant to various places in Bengaluru, collects key 'evidence'

Bengaluru/Mangaluru, Aug 31 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has arrested the complainant in the Dharmasthala multiple murders, rapes and burials case, has recovered "crucial evidence" when they escorted him to Bengaluru as part of the investigation, official sources said on Sunday.

He was brought to Bengaluru from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday.

According to officials, the SIT took C N Chinnaiah, who has been in custody, to conduct mahazar proceedings (spot inspections) at various locations linked to the case in Bengaluru.

During the operation, investigators seized multiple documents, digital records, and other materials that are expected to aid in corroborating witness statements and timelines, they said.

The SIT is also reported to have examined bank transactions, property-related documents, and communication records connected to the accused, they added.

According to police sources, Chinnaiah cooperated with the investigation and pointed out specific places where he claimed certain meetings and exchanges had taken place.

The team recorded these details, which will be cross-verified with forensic and technical evidence already in possession of the SIT, they said.

The mahazar was conducted at various locations in Bengaluru, including the places where Chinniah stayed and interacted with people associated with him.

As part of the probe, the SIT had been to a service apartment in Vidyaranyapura, where apparently talks had taken place between Chinnaiah and other associates, official sources said.

The human skull, which was in the possession of Chinnaiah, which he had submitted to the SIT in Belthangady earlier, was reportedly handed over to him in Bengaluru, they added.

The SIT officials and Chinnaiah returned to Belthangady on Sunday.

Officials also said that Chinnaiah will have to remain in custody for further questioning, and additional searches may be conducted in other locations based on the leads obtained.

The SIT is expected to file a detailed progress report before the court next week.

A controversy erupted after Chinnaiah claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault in Dharmasthala over a period of past two decades, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple. He was later arrested on charges of perjury.

The SIT, formed by the state government, which is probing charges, has conducted exhumations at multiple locations identified by the complainant in the forested areas along the banks of the Netravathi River in Dharmasthala, where some skeletal remains were found at two sites. PTI COR KSU KH