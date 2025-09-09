Six persons appear before SIT in Dharmasthala 'mass burial' case

Mangaluru: Six persons, including three YouTubers from Kerala, appeared on Tuesday for questioning before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged case of multiple rapes, murders and burials in Dharmasthala.

Those summoned were identified as Manaf, Abhishek, and Jayanth T, who run YouTube channels in Kerala, along with activist Girish Mattannavar, Vithal Gowda, and Pradeep, the SIT said.

The SIT is probing the recovery of human skulls and bones in Dharmasthala, a case that has triggered widespread speculation, much of it amplified on digital platforms.

The officials said the YouTubers were questioned to verify the content they produced and the sources of their claims.

Investigators have so far refrained from disclosing details of the inquiry, noting only that questioning remains at a preliminary stage. More individuals may be called as the probe progresses.

The case surfaced after skeletal remains were discovered in Dharmasthala, prompting allegations and online narratives that the SIT has since been tasked with examining.

The investigation is focusing on both physical evidence and digital material linked to the incident.

Police maintained that further action will be based on findings emerging from these inquiries.

A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault in Dharmasthala over a period of time, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple.