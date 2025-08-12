Dharmasthala 'mass burial': BJP demands Karnataka Home Minister's statement in Assembly

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Tuesday demanded that Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara make a statement in the Legislative Assembly on the status of the SIT probe into the Dharmasthala "mass burial" case.

They also urged the government to take measures to protect the religious sanctity of Dharmasthala, alleging that some elements were spreading misinformation.

Parameshwara said he would make a statement once the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submits its report to the government. The exchange led to arguments in the House, after which Speaker U T Khader, citing Zero Hour rules, asked BJP members to raise the issue under a different provision on Wednesday.

The SIT consituted by the state government is probing into claims about alleged mass murder, rape, and mass burials in Dharmasthala, over the past two decades.

The complainant-witness, a former sanitation worker, whose identity has not been revealed, has claimed that he worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, and that he was forced to bury a number of bodies, including those of women and minors, in Dharmasthala. He had alleged that some of the bodies showed signs of sexual assault.

As part of the investigation, the SIT has conducted exhumations at multiple sites along the banks of the Netravathi river in Dharmasthala, locating skeletal remains at only two sites so far.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar said that while the probe is welcome and the truth must emerge, there have been attempts to disrespect Hindu religious centres. He alleged that certain statements and social media posts suggest Dharmasthala is being targeted, calling it an attack on their faith.

Sunil Kumar noted that the complainant had identified 13 locations for exhumations, but despite searches at 15–16 sites, nothing substantial had been found so far.

"I urge the government to put an end to speculation. We can't keep conducting exhumations just because someone comes and makes claims. Action should be taken against those spreading misinformation on matters concerning religious faith. Government should take action aimed at protecting Dharmasthala's sanctity. So I urge that the Home Minister should make a statement on the status of the probe and how many more exhumations will they conduct, and what they have got so far," he added.

Responding to this, Parameshwara said he can make a statement only after the SIT submits the probe report.

"Following the complaints and on the pressure from the people from the region, the government constituted an SIT on July 19 to conduct the probe. The probe is underway and the probe should be complete. There will be a time limit for it, they cannot be conducting exhumations at hundreds of locations. Once the probe reaches a stage, SIT will submit a report. Once the report comes, based on the information, I will make a statement," he said.

BJP members objected to this and demanded a statement from the Home Minister.

Senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar referred to Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's statement that the district police were capable of conducting the probe, but following a demand from some left leaning organisation and individuals, the SIT was formed.

In response, Rao said not just left leaning organisations, others have also demanded an SIT probe. "We (government) are unbiased, we are not in favour of any one side. There is no question of hiding anything, truth should come out, is the only goal. We are for justice and truth." After the Speaker Khader pointed out that a detailed discussion was not allowed during Zero Hour, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka requested that the matter be taken up on Wednesday under a different rule, based on the opposition’s request. "Let the Home Minister make a statement tomorrow during the discussion," he said.

However, Parameshwara reiterated that there was nothing to state on the case and the probe until the SIT files the report.

Opposition members urged the state Home Minister to seek an interim report and make a statement. "How many exhumations have you done in twelve days? What has happened so far in the probe..." MLA Suresh Kumar said, the complainant-witness is with SIT for eight hours, no one knows where he is the remaining time, he is brought every day for probe by his lawyers. "Who is directing him? It should not become a command performance by SIT. Keep him under your (SIT) custody." The Speaker, however, denied further discussion on the matter during the Zero hour and advised members to seek a discussion under calling attention or some other appropriate rule. PTI KSU ROH