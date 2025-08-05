Dharmasthala mass burial complaint: SIT intensifies excavation at multiple sites in forest

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 5 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday intensified operations in the forested area of Banglagudde near Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district after skeletal remains were discovered recently.

Security around the area has been stepped up as investigations continue into the mystery surrounding the site.

On Tuesday, the police arrived with a canine squad and visited an undisclosed location linked to the ongoing probe as pointed out by the anonymous complainant.

Excavation work began today at 'Point Number 11', where workers first cleared undergrowth. Authorities have also deployed an excavator to assist with deeper digging.

According to sources, the SIT has planned to carry out digging at three specific points on Tuesday as part of efforts to determine whether additional human remains or evidence can be unearthed if rain permits, said a source in the police.

The development follows the recent discovery of skeletal remains in the region, which has triggered widespread speculation and concern among locals. The SIT is yet to confirm the identity or origins of the remains.