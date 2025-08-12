Dharmasthala mass grave allegation: SIT to use GPR technology for site scan

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 12 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged burial of bodies in Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district has been conducting a site examination at 'spot number 13' using ground-penetrating radar (GPR) technology.

According to sources, the SIT has deployed a high-capacity drone equipped with radar imaging to scan the location and detect any objects buried underground. The radar will provide live images of sub-surface anomalies.

The inspection is being led by SIT chief Pranab Mohanty, who arrived in Mangaluru earlier today before proceeding to the SIT office in Belthangady.

Mohanty, accompanied by SIT officials and the Assistant Commissioner, is likely to visit the site along with the complainant and his legal counsel.

Officials said the GPR examination is being carried out in the presence of the complainant and his lawyer to ensure transparency. The move is expected to help uncover crucial evidence related to the case.

The SIT has identified 'spot number 13' as a key location in its ongoing probe, and investigators believe the radar scan could provide significant leads in resolving the matter.