Dharmasthala: SIT arrests complainant who alleged multiple murders, rapes, burials

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 23 (PTI) The complainant, who had alleged multiple murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades, was arrested on Saturday by the SIT probing the charges, officials said.

The complainant, who had so far appeared before the probe panel wearing a mask, has been identified as C N Chinnaiah, they said.

After a medical examination, he was produced before Judicial First Class Magistrate Vijayendra in Belthangady and the SIT sought 10 days' custody for further investigation. The court granted the request, officials added.

The Special Investigation Team, led by senior IPS officer Pronab Mohanty, had questioned Chinnaiah late into Friday night. Officials said the arrest followed inconsistencies found in his statements and documents.

Chinnaiah was reportedly arrested on charges of "perjury", according to official sources.

While giving a statement before the magistrate in Belthangady on July 11, the complainant had produced a skull and a few bones, claiming to be that of a woman he had burried. He had also claimed that the woman was sexually assaulted before death. However, forensic reports indicated that the skeletal remains produced by the complainant were that of a man, the sources added.

Confirming the arrest, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said no conclusion could be drawn in the case, until the SIT completes its probe.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, he said the SIT is likely to continue its investigation based on the statements given by the complainant.

"Whether he has been arrested on suspicion or under what section, all those details are with the SIT. Based on the complainant's complaint, a probe began. Now that he has been arrested, the investigation will continue based on his statements," he added.

Reacting to the arrest, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru said that the government has maintained that action will be taken against those who are wrong in connection with the case and allegations.

He said the probe is on in the case, and the government is on the side of "justice".

Meanwhile, welcoming the arrest of the complainant in the case, Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple, said that the "truth is beginning to come out." Heggade said the temple town had been facing "unfounded allegations" which had caused distress to devotees and the community at large.

"With this development, we have faith that facts will prevail and justice will be upheld," he said.

Karnataka BJP on its part, has urged the Congress government to hand over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to expose "conspirators, foreign hands and funds" behind the complainant of "multiple murders, rapes and burials" in Dharmasthala.

The principal opposition party in the state also alleged a "huge conspiracy" behind the slender campaign targeting Dharmasthala and the temple there.

"If the Congress and D K Shivakumar (Deputy Chief Minister) have any respect, they have to ensure that the conspirators are exposed. They should form an SIT for this or give it to the NIA. As money is said to have come from abroad and other states, the NIA probe will be required," Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said.

Chinnaiah, reportedly a former sanitation worker, claimed he had worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, during which he was allegedly forced to bury several bodies, including those of women and minors.

He alleged that some of the victims showed signs of sexual assault and had given a statement before a magistrate.

As part of the probe, the SIT has conducted excavations at multiple locations identified by the complainant-witness in the forested areas along the banks of the Netravathi River in Dharmasthala, where some skeletal remains were found at two sites so far. PTI COR AMP KSU KH