'Dharmendra infused every character with unmistakable charm': Sikkim CM mourns actor's death

Gangtok, Nov 24 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday said the death of veteran actor Dharmendra brought an end to a cherished chapter of Indian cinema.

Tamang said Dharmendra infused every character he played with sincerity, strength, and an unmistakable charm.

"I offer my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Dharmendra Ji, a timeless icon whose departure gently closes a cherished chapter in Indian cinema," he said.

"As we mourn this great loss, my thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and the innumerable admirers who treasured his work. Om Shanti," he added.

Dharmendra, 89, breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai. PTI KDK SOM