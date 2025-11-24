Dharmendra leaves behind extraordinary legacy: CPI(M) gen sec MA Baby

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Dharmendra leaves behind an extraordinary legacy that enriched Indian cinema, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby said as he expressed his condolences at the demise of the veteran actor.

Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from "Satyakam" to "Sholay", died here on Monday, police said here. He was 89.

"Bollywood legend Dharmendra leaves behind an extraordinary legacy that enriched Indian cinema and gave us some of the most memorable moments on screen," Baby said in a post on X.

"Across more than six decades, his remarkable performances, unmatched versatility and effortless charm captivated generations of film lovers and left an indelible imprint on our cultural landscape. Heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and countless admirers," he said.

The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital, with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month.

A police statement said Dharmendra died this morning and funeral arrangements are being made at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Ville Parle suburb of Mumbai. PTI AO AO KSS KSS