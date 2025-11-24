Dharmendra left deep impression with his unparalleled acting, simple life: Kharge

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condoled the passing away of Bollywood actor Dharmendra, saying the Indian film industry has lost a precious star who ruled over the hearts of cinema lovers for decades.

Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from "Satyakam' to "Sholay", died in Mumbai on Monday, police said. He was 89.

"The Indian film world has lost a precious star today. The renowned actor Dharmendra is no longer with us. Honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2012, Dharmendra reigned over the hearts of cinema lovers for decades and left a deep impression with his unparalleled acting and simple life," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

He said his passing away marks the end of an era.

"In this hour of grief, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and millions of fans. May God grant peace to his soul," the Congress president said.

The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month. PTI SKC SKC DV DV