Dharmendra left indelible mark on hearts across generations: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Nov 24 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday condoled the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, and said he left an indelible mark on hearts across generations.

Dharmendra, 89, died in Mumbai on Monday.

“The news of the passing away of great Indian cinema actor Dharmendra ji is extremely heartbreaking. With his simple, natural and impactful acting, Dharmendra ji left an indelible mark on hearts across generations,” Soren said in a post on X.

“Dharmendra ji's departure is an irreparable loss for the film world. I pray to ‘Marang Buru’ (supreme tribal deity) for the peace of the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, his fans, and well wishers,” he added.

The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital, with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month.

Dharmendra, who starred in 300 films in a 65-year career, had also forayed into politics in the early 2000s, and successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Bikaner as a BJP candidate in 2004. PTI NAM RBT