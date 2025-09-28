National

Dharmendra Pradhan calls on Nitish Kumar in Patna

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Dharmendra Pradhan calls on Nitish Kumar in Patna on Sunday, Sept 28, 2025. Samrat Choudhary and Sanjay Kumar Jha are also present.

Dharmendra Pradhan calls on Nitish Kumar in Patna on Sunday, Sept 28, 2025. Samrat Choudhary and Sanjay Kumar Jha are also present.

Patna: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been made the BJP's in charge for the Bihar assembly elections, on Sunday met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Pradhan was accompanied by party colleague and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during the 'courtesy call' at 1, Anney Marg, the CM's official residence.

JD(U) working national president Sanjay Kumar Jha, a key aide of the chief minister who heads the party, was also present on the occasion.

Pradhan, who was assigned the new responsibility by the BJP earlier this week, has been in the city since Friday when he attended a meeting of party leaders chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Saturday, Pradhan carried out a door-to-door campaign in the Digha assembly segment, which falls in the state capital and is said to be the largest among the 243 Vidhan Sabha constituencies of the state.

Samrat Choudhary Bihar assembly polls Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Election Watch Bihar Elections Nitish Kumar Dharmendra Pradhan JDU-BJP BJP-JDU JDU JD (U) Janata Dal United