Dharmendra Pradhan calls on Nitish Kumar in Patna

Patna: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been made the BJP's in charge for the Bihar assembly elections, on Sunday met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Pradhan was accompanied by party colleague and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during the 'courtesy call' at 1, Anney Marg, the CM's official residence.

JD(U) working national president Sanjay Kumar Jha, a key aide of the chief minister who heads the party, was also present on the occasion.

Pradhan, who was assigned the new responsibility by the BJP earlier this week, has been in the city since Friday when he attended a meeting of party leaders chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Saturday, Pradhan carried out a door-to-door campaign in the Digha assembly segment, which falls in the state capital and is said to be the largest among the 243 Vidhan Sabha constituencies of the state.