Dharmendra Pradhan expresses confidence of BJP's victory in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP government will be formed in Rajasthan after fifty days.

He said that the people of Rajasthan have made up their mind to oust the "directionless and corrupt" Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, which is cheating the farmers, promoting oppression of women, breaking promises and playing with the future of the youth.

"Fifty days from now, the BJP government is going to be formed in Rajasthan. This is what I can say with full responsibility," Pradhan told reporters at a press conference in Jaipur, where he held an organisation-level meeting for 50 assembly seats of Jaipur division. The Union minister of education said these 50 seats set the agenda of the state's politics. "I can say with full responsibility the BJP will get a bigger mandate than the one in 2013 because of two reasons. One is a far-sighted government under the leadership of PM Modi, its welfare schemes and target-oriented workers and the other is the corrupt Gehlot government due to which people have made up their mind to oust it," Pradhan said. "Only BJP can fulfill the aspirations of the people of Rajasthan. The more the lotus blooms, the more Rajasthan will bloom. Everyone has strong faith in the prime minister's credible leadership, service, good governance and public welfare," Pradhan later said on X.

He said despite having a majority, the Congress party gave an unstable, indecisive, corrupt and directionless government.

Raising the issue of law and order, Pradhan said the state is on top in crimes against women, where over 32,000 cases of rape were reported in the last five years.

He said 19 paper leaks happened in the Congress rule, which shows their administrative capability. He said the government promised complete loan waiver for farmers before forming government in the state in 2018.

"It was a false assurance. Auction notices were sent to over 19,000 farmers in the last five years," he claimed.