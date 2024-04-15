Dharmendra Pradhan failed as Union Education Minister, says BJD

Bhubaneswar, Apr 15 (PTI) Continuing its criticism of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the ruling BJD on Monday accused the senior BJP leader of underperforming in his role as a minister in the Union government.

The allegation was levelled by BJD MP and party's national spokesperson Sasmit Patra at a press conference here.

He was reacting to Pradhan’s statement in X where the Union minister alleged that the DMF fund meant for the development of education, communication and health in the tribal areas is being spent otherwise by the BJD government in the state.

Pradhan is BJP's candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat where BJD general secretary (Organisation) Pranab Prakash Das is a nominee.

"As Union Education Minister, he (Pradhan) has not established a single Kendriya Vidyalaya in the districts of Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Angul and Deogarh. He hasn’t been able to build a single smart classroom in his own village. That’s why the BJP lost in the panchayat elections in his own village," Patra alleged.

On the other hand, Patra claimed that the BJD government has transformed high school education through smart classrooms, digital libraries and state-of-the-art infrastructure through the 5T (transformation) initiative.

Patra claimed Pradhan is unable to see all that transformation. "The Union Minister is actually sad that Odisha has got ‘Award of Excellence’ under the 5T initiative Drink from Tap Mission", Patra said.

Stating that Pradhan’s failure as a Union Minister is well known, the BJD spokesperson said he hasn’t established even a single central skill development centre in the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul and Deogarh.

Though the people of Dhenkanal and Sambalpur have been repeatedly raising the issue of NH-55 and how hundreds of precious lives are being lost due to its very precarious condition, the BJD spokesperson alleged that the Union Minister refuses to address this issue or speak on this matter. PTI AAM AAM MNB