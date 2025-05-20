Dharmendra Pradhan, Imperial College president discuss ways to collaborate in research & innovation

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Hugh Brady, President of Imperial College London, and discussed ways to enhance collaboration in education, research and innovation, officials said on Tuesday.

The meeting on Monday centred around Imperial's culture of research and innovation, its existing collaborations with India and the world, and its future strategic plans.

Pradhan highlighted the focus areas of National Education Policy 2020, India's educational priorities, and the nation's inherent strengths including its market capacity, talent pool and aspirations.

"I expect that Imperial College London and Indian HEIs (higher education institutions) can collaborate to offer joint and dual degrees and also work together for driving innovation and entrepreneurship; co-developing futuristic technologies; nurturing, developing and facilitating two-way flow of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) talent, and undertaking joint initiatives to build a robust Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing, deep-tech and semiconductor ecosystem," Pradhan was quoted as saying in a statement.

The Imperial College president said they are excited about the potential for collaboration, particularly in co-developing cutting-edge science and technologies in areas such as AI, quantum computing, biotechnology, bioengineering, advanced materials and telecoms and fostering a vibrant two-way flow of talent through expanded educational programmes.

Brady had last month announced that Imperial College is set to establish its Indian hub in Bengaluru to strengthen scientific, education and innovation partnerships between India and the UK.

The hub, called Imperial Global India, will be established as a Liaison Office and will focus on strengthening and co-creating new research partnerships between the Imperial College and leading universities and institutes in India. PTI GJS GJS RUK RUK