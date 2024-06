Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) Union Minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan was leading by 47,015 votes over his nearest rival Pranab Prakash Das of the Biju Janata Dal, according to the Election Commission of India.

Pradhan has received 2,31,203 votes while Das has got 1,84,188 votes.

Congress candidate Nagendra Kumar Pradhan is in third position with 36,684 votes. PTI AAM RG