Dharmendra Pradhan pays last respects to former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday paid homage to former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, who died on April 25, in Bengaluru, saying he was one of the brightest stars of the scientific and academic community.

"Paid homage to the mortal remains of Dr. K Kasturirangan ji at Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru. One of the brightest stars of the scientific and academic community, Kasturirangan ji leaves behind an unparalleled legacy. May his soul attain sadgati. Pray to Almighty to grant solace to the bereaved family," Pradhan wrote on X and shared pictures.

Kasturirangan, who led the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for nearly a decade and was the man behind the reforms proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP), passed away at the age of 84 in Bengaluru.

His mortal remains, wrapped in the national flag, were kept at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) for the public and well-wishers to pay their last respects. His last rites will be conducted with full state honours.

Pradhan shared a heartfelt post for Kasturirangan on X on Friday, saying the space scientist was "more than a mentor" for him.

"I am deeply heartbroken by the passing of Padma Vibhushan Dr K Kasturirangan ji. His loss is not only a profound one for the global scientific and academic community, but an intensely personal one for me.

To me, he was far more than a mentor — he was a guiding light, a wellspring of wisdom, compassion, and quiet strength. I consider myself truly fortunate to have received his affection, blessings, and guidance over the years," the minister wrote.