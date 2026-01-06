Dharmendra Pradhan releases 41 literary works, 13 books on classical languages

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday released 41 literary works developed by the Centres of Excellence for Classical Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Odia.

"We are working towards popularising and preserving India's literary heritage. Indian languages are medium of expression and the government is committed towards these languages," the minister said.

"There is no shortage of budget and a framework is being developed," Pradhan added.

The minister also released 13 books along with a 45-episode Sign Language interpretation series of the Tirukkural by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT).