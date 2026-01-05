Dharmendra Pradhan releases Urdu compilation of PM Modi's Independence Day speeches

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday released the book "Khutbat-e-Modi: Lal Qila Ki Faseel Se" here which is an Urdu compilation of Independence Day addresses delivered by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Red Fort between 2014 and 2025.

The book has been brought out by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), a national institution under the Ministry of Education mandated to promote, preserve and propagate the Urdu language across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan described it as a meaningful step towards linguistic inclusion. He said that initiatives such as Antyodaya (uplifting the last person), welfare of the poor, Swachh Bharat, national unity and the aspirations of 140 crore Indians are emphasised in the prime minister's addresses, reflecting the vision of New India.

"Such publications serve as a powerful medium to directly connect citizens with the prime minister's ideas, developmental priorities and vision, enabling wider public engagement and informed discourse. I hope that the book would find a place in libraries across the country, encouraging students, scholars and readers to engage in a broader dialogue on the vision of Viksit Bharat," he said.

The minister further emphasised that NCPUL should proactively undertake the responsibility of publishing works related to India's heritage, culture, lifestyle and knowledge traditions in Urdu. PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS