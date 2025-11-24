Dharmendra was one of Indian cinema's most beloved icons: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday expressed grief over the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, remembering him as one of Indian cinema's most beloved icons.

Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from 'Satyakam' to 'Sholay', died in Mumbai on Monday, according to police. He was 89.

"Deeply grieved by the demise of veteran actor Shri Dharmendra - one of Indian cinema's most beloved icons," Siddaramaiah said.

"His unforgettable performances, humane screen presence and decades of contribution to film culture have left an indelible mark on generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace and his legacy continue to inspire," he posted on 'X'.

The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, expressing sadness over the death of legendary actor said Dharmendra's charisma, warmth, and unforgettable performances defined an era of Indian cinema and touched millions of hearts.

"From the timeless magic of Sholay filmed in our own Ramanagara to countless memorable roles, his legacy will forever live on. My thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and admirers in this difficult hour. Om Shanti," he posted on 'X'.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra, remembering Dharmendra as an icon of the Indian film industry, in a post on 'X' said his endearing and charismatic presence on screen touched the hearts of millions across generations. PTI KSU KH