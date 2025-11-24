Dharmendra's contribution to Indian cinema incomparable: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday condoled the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra and said his contribution to Indian cinema is incomparable.

Dharmendra, the star who made an indelible mark in the film industry, died in Mumbai on Monday. He was 89.

"The news of the passing of popular film actor Shri Dharmendra ji is deeply saddening. His contribution to Indian cinema is unforgettable and incomparable. He carved a special place in the hearts of millions with his powerful acting, easygoing personality, and simplicity," Saini said in a post in Hindi on X.

Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the news of the passing of Dharmendra, a legendary actor of Indian cinema, is deeply saddening.

"The place he made in the millions of hearts with his simplicity, liveliness, and remarkable acting skills will remain immortal. This is an irreparable loss for the Indian film industry and the end of an era," Hooda said. PTI SUN KVK KVK