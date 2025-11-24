Dharmendra''s legacy would continue to inspire generations: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Nov 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday condoled the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, calling him one of Indian cinema’s most enduring icons, whose legacy would continue to inspire generations.

Dharmendra, 89, died in Mumbai on Monday.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra ji. A true legend of Indian cinema, his contribution to the film industry will always be remembered with deep respect,” Khandu said in a post on X.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and countless admirers across the globe. Om Shanti,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also mourned the demise of Dharmendra.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Shri Dharmendra ji, one of the most iconic and beloved actors of Indian cinema. His contribution to the film industry and his unforgettable performances have left an indelible mark on generations of movie lovers. There is so much to learn from his humility, dedication, and passion for his craft,” Mein said.

The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital, with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month.

Dharmendra, who starred in 300 films in a 65-year career, had also forayed into politics in the early 2000s, and successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Bikaner as a BJP candidate in 2004. PTI UPL RBT