Dharmshala's Gaggal Airport gets disdrometer to predict better weather models

Dharamshala (HP), Nov 23 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology-Pune on Saturday installed a cutting-edge disdrometer at Dharamsala's Gaggal Airport, an official said.

The "sophisticated technology" will play a pivotal role in understanding the microphysics of precipitation, the official said. " "The initiative aims to deepen insights into the region's unique precipitation patterns and complex weather phenomena," Airport Director Dhirendra Singh said.

A first for the Himalayan region, the installation was completed on Saturday, Singh said.

Disdrometer, he said, is an advanced instrument which is used to measure the size distribution and velocity of raindrops, as well as rain intensity and rainfall accumulation every 30 seconds.

The data will contribute to improving regional weather models, hydrological studies, and climate research, he said.

The contraption will also enhance aviation safety with its precise offering of rainfall characteristics, aiding weather predictions for the Kangra-Dharamshala region and the airport's immediate surroundings, the official added. PTI COR BPL VN VN