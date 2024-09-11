Dharna demanding railway sector development in south Odisha continues

Berhampur (Odisha), Sep 11 (PTI) The people from different areas of Ganjam district continued their protest here for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, alleging that South Odisha was deprived of facilities by the Ministry of Railways.

Under the banner of the Milita Kriyaanusthan Committee, several people staged a dharna near the railway station here and said they would continue their agitation demanding the development of the railway sector in the area.

The protest began on Monday and will continue for a week at least, the committee leaders said.

Several advocates, social activists, retired bureaucrats, teachers, businessmen and others took part in the dharna.

Congress MLA Mohana Dasarathi Gamang joined the dharana on Tuesday and expressed solidarity with the agitators.

Among others, the committee demanded the construction of a new railway line from Gopalpur to Rayagada via Digapahandi, Mohana and Padmapur; Gopalpur to Sambalpur via Hinjili, Aska, Buguda, Bhanjanagar and Phulbani, and from Gopalpur to Talacher via Aska, Buguda and Nayagarh.

It also demanded construction of two more railway platforms in Berhampur station, setting up of a new division at Berhampur, establishment of the proposed wagon factory at Sitalapalli to engage the unemployed youths of the district and new direct train from Berhampur to different routes.

The proposed wagon factory was sanctioned by the central government when Mamata Banerjee was the railway minister.

But it was not implemented due to the step-motherly attitude of the ministry towards the southern Odisha districts, alleged Saroj Kumar Patnaik, convener of the committee.

According to the agitators, the people of Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts have been demanding these railway projects for several years but the railway minister did not pay heed to the demands.

In the present budget, the railway ministry has given a raw deal to the southern Odisha districts, ignoring the long-standing demands of the people, said Lokanath Parida, a protester.

Kandhamal district, which does not have any railway tracks will be coming under the network, if these proposed projects are implemented, said BK Panda, a retired bureaucrat.

Somanath Nayak, a senior advocate in Bhanjanagar said they have demanded the implementation of the Gopalpur-Sambalpur railway line for several years.

The proposed railway line will not only connect with south and western Odisha towns, but it will pass through the tribal-dominated Kandhamal district, which is yet to come under the railway network, he said. PTI COR AAM SBN AAM SBN