Dhas raises allegations against Munde at district council meeting with Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) BJP MLA Suresh Dhas on Thursday said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has asked him to submit a written complaint over the withdrawal of funds through “bogus bills” when Dhananjay Munde was the Beed guardian minister.

Dhas told reporters in Beed that he raised the matter with Pawar, the current guardian minister, at a district planning and development council meeting.

“Pawar told me to submit a written complaint. I have already provided documents in connection with the withdrawal of funds to his personal assistant on Wednesday. Now, I will submit the written complaint as instructed by Pawar,” said Dhas.

The BJP leader, who represents the Ashti constituency in Beed district, had alleged on Wednesday that Rs 73.36 crore was fraudulently withdrawn under the watch of Munde when he was the district guardian minister.

Munde, a cabinet minister who belongs to the NCP headed by Pawar, represents the Parli assembly constituency in Beed.

“At least 500 people in Beed have slipped into comma after I raised the issue of bogus bills,” claimed Dhas.

The MLA has alleged that Rs 73.36 crore was withdrawn through bogus bills, while Rs 37.70 crore was withdrawn without doing any work.

“The issue of Santosh Deshmukh’s murder and engineer Sanjay Munde won’t be ignored. I will continue to follow on those in the coming days,” he said.

Dhas has alleged that public works in Parli and Ambajogai tehsils were not done but bills were raised under the district annual plan for 2021-2022, and claimed that he has evidence of the “corruption” in three files.

According to the BJP MLA, funds were withdrawn through bogus bills between December 30, 2021, and March 31, 2022, at regular intervals by executive engineers of Zilla Parishad and the Public Works Department.

He claimed that one Sanjay Munde was shown as an executive engineer even though he was a deputy engineer.

“It is said that Sanjay Munde was given the charge as an executive engineer on June 25, 2022. A modus operandi was implemented wherein funds were moved from the district collector to the Zilla Parishad, and then to the Public Works Department.

“What was the need to withdraw all the money on March 31? Rs 37.70 crore was withdrawn without doing any work," the BJP MLA had alleged on Wednesday.

Dhas had said that he would write to CM Devendra Fadnavis and the PWD minister. “I will share this information with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar during his visit tomorrow (Thursday). He should know how his associates are running things,” he had said.

Dhas has also questioned the whereabouts of Sanjay Munde. "After these funds were withdrawn, Sanjay Munde is not there. Where has he gone? No one knows," he claimed.

Dhananjay Munde is in the eye of a political firestorm triggered by the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, with the Opposition demanding his sacking from the cabinet after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to the murder case.

Munde had termed allegations against him false.