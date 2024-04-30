Dhaula Kuan-Mayapuri road to remain closed for 20 days from May 2

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The carriageway from Dhaula Kuan to Mayapuri will remain closed for the commuters from May 2 due to the repairing of Naraina flyover, a statement said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday said that the section will remain closed from May 1. However, today they stated that it will remain closed for 20 days from May 2.

Taking to X, the police said, "Due to some technical issue, the repair work on Naraina Flyover will start from May 02, 2024 (Thursday). Stretch will be closed for the commuters from May 02, 2024 for 20 days. Traffic restrictions and diversions will be effective. Kindly follow the advisory." The commuters coming from Dhaula Kuan and going towards Mayapuri are advised to take alternate routes, it said. The motorists coming from Dhaula Kuan and going towards Mayapuri are advised to take Vande Matram Marg from Dhaula Kuan. They can also take Cariappa Marg.

People are advised to avoid roadside parking and plan their journey in advance, it added. PTI NIT NIT NB NB