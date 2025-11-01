Dhinakaran criticises AIADMK for removing Sengottaiyan, says party will face political setback

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Nov 1 (PTI) Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran on Saturday criticised the AIADMK for removing senior leader K A Sengottaiyan for anti-party activities and claimed the principal opposition party will face political setback.

Noting that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had no qualification to expel Sengottaiyan from the party, he said Palaniswami was bound to face a setback in the 2026 assembly election.

“The people from south Tamil Nadu will teach a lesson to Edappadi K Palaniswami in the election next year. Palaniswami is selfish, and is concerned only about his position," Dhinakaran, who was expelled from the AIADMK, told reporters here.

On October 31, Sengottaiyan met expelled leaders: O Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran, and the latter’s aunt V K Sasikala, at the 118th jayanthi and 63rd Guru puja of Muthuramalingam Thevar in Pasumpon, Ramanathapuram district. He had been batting for the re-induction of these leaders into the AIADMK ahead of the Assembly election.

His show of unity had cost him dearly with the AIADMK announcing Sengottaiyan's expulsion for anti-party activities and bringing disrepute to the party.