Dhinakaran slams DMK govt over 'Welcome to Kerala' board in TN border area

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Mar 7 (PTI) AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday criticised the DMK government after the Kerala government allegedly installed a 'Welcome to Kerala' sign board inside the Tamil Nadu territory, in Malayalam and English.

Taking strong exception to the development, the party's general secretary TTV Dhinakaran sought to know whether giving away state's rights to the neighbouring state was part of the 'Dravidian Model'.

"The installation of the board by the Kerala government in an area bordering Tamil Nadu for ages and the DMK's silence on the issue, are highly condemnable," Dhinakaran, who is the general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) said.

He alleged that the move has created uncertainty over the livelihood of the people living in the region and could lead to concerns about their land rights.

Dhinakaran urged the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate steps to remove the sign board and intensify border surveillance to prevent such incidents from recurring.