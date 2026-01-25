Dholak player, humourist, 'Akhyan' expert, organ donation doyen from Gujarat chosen for Padma Shri

Ahmedabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Four eminent personalities from Gujarat have been chosen for the Padma Shri award for their contribution in the fields of social service, literature and art.

These comprise Junagadh-resident and dholak exponent Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai, veteran humourist and essayist Ratilal Borisagar, renowned artist of the traditional Gujarati Mannbhatt (or Manbhat) 'Akhyan' style of storytelling Dharmiklal Pandya (94) and Surat based social worker Nilesh Mandlewala.

Kasambhai, an eminent dholak player with a six-decade career that has seen him take the stage for several thousand programmes, including Gujarati folk events and bhajans, has been chosen for his contribution to the field of art.

Popularly known by his stage name "Haji Ramakadu', he has also played dholak in his signature style in over 3,000 programmes arranged across Gujarat to raise funds for cows and to build cowsheds.

"I am extremely happy to receive this award. I have no words to describe my feelings. I am so happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized my contribution and decided to give me the Padma Shri. Today, I received the fruits of my hard work of nearly six decades," the 80-year-old told reporters at his residence.

"I have been playing dholak for many years. I have played for many famous artists, including Diwaliben Bhil, Osman Mir and Kirtidan Gadhvi. Apart from live performances, I did studio recording for many private albums and Gujarati movies too," he added.

Borisagar, who has been chosen for the prestigious award for his contribution in the field of literature and education, started his career as a story writer, but eventually gained acclaim as a humourist.

He published several humour collections and novels, including the acclaimed book 'Enjoygraphy'. He had also edited several works related to children's literature.

A native of Amreli district, the 87-year-old received a PhD in 1989. After working for some years as a teacher, he joined the state school textbook board, retiring in 1998. In 2019, he received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his essay collection 'Mojma Revu Re'.

"My writing journey started in 1960. So far, I have written 14 books in the humour genre. It is always a matter of great joy when your work is recognized at the national level," said Borisagar.

Pandya from Vadodara, a renowned artist of the traditional Gujarati Mannbhatt (or Manbhat) 'Akhyan' style of storytelling, is recognized as a master of this ancient, rhythmic performance tradition.

Pandya, who hails from a family of traditional Akhyanakaras, is a distinguished theatre legend with a 75 year legacy. Under the guidance of his father Chunilal Vyas, he mastered the art of Akhyana from a young age, and has played a pivotal role in this art form's revival and popularization.

"After my father's death, his friend inspired me to take up this art form. Then, gradually, I practised, because storytelling is a very challenging art, requiring knowledge of literature, culture, and music. I would study and memorize texts all night. That is how I acquired this skill," Pandya told reporters.

"This honour is not mine; it belongs to the great poet Premanand, Narsinh Mehta, and Hemchandracharya. I merely made the effort and succeeded," he said with humility.

Pandya said this tradition of reciting tales from epics and puranas (Akhyan) while playing a Maan (copper pot) continues even today, as two of his sons are carrying on this art form.

Surat-resident Nilesh Mandlewala, social worker and founder of Donate Life, has facilitated over 1,300 organ donations to save people's lives.

"This award belongs to all those organ donors and their relatives who agreed to save the lives of others. This award also belongs to those policemen, fire and emergency staff, doctors and airport staff as well as our volunteers who helped us in retrieving organs and creating a green corridor for its transport," said Mandlewala.

His journey started in 2005 when he came to know about problems of kidney patients as he used to take his father for dialysis at a hospital.

"My focus was on creating awareness about organ donation. I started contacting doctors with an appeal to inform me if any brain dead patient arrives. In January 2006, a hospital informed me that a person has been declared brain dead. I immediately went there and convinced the family to donate his organs," he said.

From then, Mandlewala has made a stellar contribution in giving a new lease of life to 1,258 people from various states and abroad by facilitating donation of 1,366 organs and tissues.

