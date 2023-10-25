Dholpur MLA Shobharani Kushwaha joins Congress along with 3 others

Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) Expelled by the BJP for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls, Dholpur MLA Shobharani Kushwaha joined the Congress along with three others on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed the four leaders into the party at a public meeting held at Aradavata in Jhunjhunu.

A BJP leader from Kishangarh, Vikas Chaudhary, and former National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Mamta Sharma also joined the Congress.

The BJP had expelled Kushwaha from the party earlier in June last year for 'cross-voting' in the Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

Choudhary was disgruntled over not getting a BJP ticket from the Kishangarh Assembly seat in the upcoming polls.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra were among the party leaders present at the public meeting. PTI AG AS RT