Dhols, firecrackers at BJP headquarter as party celebrates poll result

New Delhi, JUN 4 (PTI) Celebrations erupted at BJP headquarters here as party workers and supporters sounded 'shankha', rejoiced to 'dhol' beats, and chanted 'Modi' slogans as the BJP-led NDA is poised to form a government at the Centre.

Ratan Rajan, a party supporter, claimed to have covered a distance of 1,117.2 km from Bihar to Delhi on his bicycle to be a part of the celebrations.

"I left home on April 21st on my bicycle and first went to Varanasi and then came to Delhi to celebrate BJP's win," Rajan said. He also performed a puja and offered veneration to a huge cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the BJP's office.

A relentless fervour was witnessed among the supporters who continued to tap their feet on dhol beats even amidst a sudden splash of rain. Crackers were also burst while people distributed sweets and played Holi expressing their happiness.

According to Election Commission trends, the BJP led in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi with Manoj Tiwari leading by a margin of around 1,33,619 votes.

However, the party struggled to achieve an absolute majority of 272 in the House of 543 leaving it dependent on its NDA partners to form government.

Shankalal Modi, a primary school principal from Bikaner who stood outside the BJP office with Modi's photograph showing him taking blessings from his mother said, "This time, Modi has his mother's blessing and we want him to win. I'm just here to see him win." Supporters were seen clad in saffron attire and turban and carrying flags and posters bearing Lord Ram's image as they hailed PM Modi and also chanted Hanuman Chalisa anticipating good omens. T-shirts with "Once Again Modi 2024" and PM Modi's imprints were being distributed.

A sadhu, Ram Shankar Das, who stays in Gola Ghat in Ayodhya, told PTI, "He (PM Modi) brought Lord Ram who is a symbol of unity and our lord Ram belongs to all. Whoever works to bring Ram is working for unity and everyone." Another party supporter Yogendra Singh, who travelled from Jaipur was seen extending support to the party with a self-drawn painting of PM Modi comparing him with Lord Ram and UP CM Yogi Adityanath as Lord Krishna.

"I love painting and with my art, I am trying to show support. I participate in rallies with my paintings where people do appreciate my art which motivates me further. I am here to support Modi, I want him to become Prime Minister for the third time as he has promised the country that he will make big decisions.” Abhishek Patel, a resident of Delhi painted his hand plaster with the party's Lotus symbol. He said, 'I am his fan, and I wanted to do something special, so I came up with this idea." Commenting on BJP's staggering performance in many of its Hindi-belt strongholds like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, BJP leader Pandit Sunil Bharala, said, "In light of the results in UP, the setback for us is substantial. We'll carefully examine the BJP's standpoint on this matter. While the current outcomes fall well short of our expectations, we'll graciously accept the people's verdict. Our initial hope for 400 seats seems distant from reality, yet with many rounds still ahead, we maintain our confidence that the BJP will forge ahead." Furthermore, commenting on the opposition's claim that Modi will not retain the PM's post this time, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, "We will see PM Modi taking oath for the third time. Delhi has rejected the corrupt INDIA bloc alliance and even the country has done the same thing." In Delhi, BJP's Praveen Khandelwal has won the Chandni Chowk seat by defeating Congress's Jai Prakash Agarwal while it is set to register victory on the other six seats.

The BJP was in a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital.

The BJP had won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.