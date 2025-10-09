Dhoni welcomed by fans at Madurai airport ahead of cricket stadium inauguration

Madurai, Oct 9 (PTI) M S Dhoni’s fans thronged the airport here on Thursday as the former India captain arrived in the city to inaugurate an international‑standard cricket stadium.

On arrival, Dhoni was escorted to the stadium, developed by the Velammal Educational Trust with support from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

The stadium, reportedly built at Rs 325 crore, spans 11.5 acres near Velammal Hospital on Chinthamani Ring Road in Madurai and has a seating capacity of 7,300, according to reports. PTI JR SSK