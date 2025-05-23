Dhule guest house cash recovery: MLA's PA grilled by cops; IT dept informed

Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) The personal assistant of Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar was questioned in connection with the recovery of Rs 1.8 crore cash from a room of a government guest house in Maharashtra's Dhule district, a police official said on Friday.

The opposition had alleged that Rs 5 crore was found in a room at the government guest house 'Gulmohur' in Dhule city late Wednesday night ahead of the visit of the Estimates Committee there and that it was meant for bribery.

"Khotkar's PA Kishor Patil appeared before Dhule Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhiware in connection with cash recovered from room number 102 in Gulmohur. He was interrogated by a police team. Public Works Department (PWD) and Gulmohar guest house staffers were also questioned," the official said.

According to officials, Patil was in Dhule ahead of the visit of the Legislature Estimates Committee, whose chairperson is Khotkar, an MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The committee scrutinises government expenditure and was in Dhule district to review development works, they added.

In another development, Dhule SP Dhiware met Indian Revenue Service officer JP Swami, posted in the Income Tax department, to discuss the matter, the official said.

"The police has recovered footage of six CCTVs installed at the guest house and on its premises. These will be examined as part of the probe into the money trail. The register of the guest house mentioning inward and outward details has also been seized," the official said.

Technical help is being taken to ascertain the role of various persons, he added.

Maharashtra Legislative Council chairperson Ram Shinde had on Thursday suspended Kishore Patil, section officer in the state legislature, in connection with the incident.

A committee will be formed to investigate the case in which crores of rupees were recovered from room 102, Shinde had said in a statement.

In a post on X on Wednesday night, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut alleged more than Rs 5 crore in cash was found in a room at the government rest house in Dhule city.

"When the legislature estimates committee visited Dhule district today (Wednesday), about five and a half crore rupees were kept in room number 102 at the Dhule government rest house Gulmohar for giving bribe to the committee," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Former Shiv Sena MLA Anil Anna Gote and local Sena (UBT) leaders locked the room and stood guard outside, Raut had said.