Dhumal attends workshop on IPR

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 28 (PTI) Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Prem Kumar Dhumal on Sunday attended a national workshop on intellectual property rights.

He expressed his views on IPR, commercialisation of innovation, protection of traditional knowledge, and industry-academia partnership at the workshop.

Dhumal congratulated the organisers of the workshop and expressed confidence that the participants would have gained a thorough understanding of IPR along with knowledge, practical skills and an entrepreneurial approach.