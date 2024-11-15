Diabetes too serious to be left to medical professionals only: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Diabetes is too serious to be left solely to the medical professionals, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said as he advocated for increasing public-private partnership in the efforts to achieve truly optimal results.

He made the remarks at the 52nd Annual Conference of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), in collaboration with the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) which commenced on the occasion of World Diabetes Day on Thursday.

The two-day conference brought together over 5,000 healthcare professionals, national and international experts, and prominent speakers to discuss and address the growing diabetes epidemic in India, where more than 10 crore people are currently affected, according to the latest report from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"Just as economics is too serious a subject to be left to economists alone, I believe we can say that diabetes is too serious to be left solely to the medical professionals. It is a much broader issue," Singh said.

To tackle the epidemic of diabetes, there is a need for a collaborative effort which has to be extended beyond the practitioners of medicine, he said.

Singh further said, "As rightly pointed out, it's about breaking barriers and bridging gaps' between individuals and patients, individuals and doctors, individuals and families, individuals and society as well as between the private and public sectors." "I have been a strong advocate of increasing private-sector involvement in these efforts. It is only through such partnerships that we can achieve truly optimal results," he added.

The conference also marked the announcement of a joint declaration by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and RSSDI. This declaration underscores the global and regional commitment to diabetes awareness, prevention and treatment.

Meanwhile, RSSDI president Dr B M Makkar said this declaration is a testament to the urgent need for collaborative efforts to tackle diabetes.

"By working together with the IDF, we aim to ensure better access to care, promote education, and reduce the risks associated with this disease. We believe that by uniting healthcare professionals, governments, and global organizations, we can significantly improve outcomes for those affected by diabetes worldwide," he added.

Another key aspect of the conference is the Doctors' Pledge or Doctor's Oath, with over 10,000 healthcare professionals from across India taking a solemn oath to increase awareness of diabetes, advocate for early screenings, and promote healthier lifestyle choices.

Dr Sanjay Agrawal, Diabetologist and Secretary General, RSSDI, said, "This pledge is a vital part of our collective responsibility to make diabetes prevention a national priority. By educating people about early diagnosis and healthy living, we can make a significant difference in preventing the onset of diabetes and managing the condition more effectively.

"Our healthcare professionals are committed to supporting the public with resources, education, and advocacy to ensure that diabetes is diagnosed early and effectively managed," he added.

Dr Banshi Saboo, Chief Diabetologist and Chairman of Dia Care - Diabetes Care and Hormone Clinic, emphasized the urgency of addressing diabetes as a national priority cannot be overstated.

"By focusing on prevention, early diagnosis, and patient education, we empower individuals to manage their health more proactively, ultimately reducing the burden of this epidemic on families and communities," Dr Sahoo said.

The program also highlights nationwide activities led by doctors, including the A-Z Diabetes Awareness Activity campaign organized by RSSDI's Delhi chapter and the conference committee.

The campaign was launched by RSSDI Delhi Chapter under the aegis of the 52nd National Annual Conference of RSSDI to spread awareness about diabetes among the public in which posters and flyers were made and distributed, disseminated online by thousands of doctors all over the country.

It saw huge participation by doctors, including Dr. Rajesh Kesari, a diabetologist, and benefited lakhs of people by creating awareness about diabetes, its implications, and ways of controlling it. PTI PLB AS AS