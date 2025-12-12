'Diabolical, brutal': Delhi court awards life term to 2 men for forcing boy to ingest acid

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A Delhi court has awarded life sentence to two men convicted for forcibly making a 17-year-old boy ingest acid in 2017, saying the diabolical and brutal act called for maximum punishment.

Additional Sessions Judge Shunali Gupta was hearing the arguments on sentencing against Akash alias Bondi and Talib Khan, who had been convicted under IPC Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by using acid or other corrosive substances).

The public prosecutor said the convicts did not deserve any leniency for their barbaric act, which caused severe internal burn injuries to the victim, corroding his entire food pipe and digestive tract, leading to his death despite receiving treatment for around 18 months.

In the order dated December 10, the court said, “It needs no gainsaying that the offence which has been committed by forcibly making the victim drink acid is per se a diabolical and brutal act. It smacks of utter disregard for human life.” It said the offence also showed their intent to cause irreversible damage to the victim and to torment him perennially with unbearable pain.

“This shows the depravity of the convicts. To put it pithily, it shows the intent of the convicts to inflict such an injury to the body of the victim, which may make his survival extremely painful and ultimately lead to a painful death,” the court said.

The court noted that after the acid attack, the victim was unable to eat or drink and that at the time of death, he had been reduced to an emaciated form of just bones and skin.

"For such a crime, which has been committed with utmost atrocity and brutality, maximum punishment under law is called for," the court said.

"Forceful ingestion of acid is even more aggravating/worse crime as it corrodes/debilitates the body internally and therefore has to be dealt with strictly and with severe punishment,” it added.

The court then sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment, and awarded Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim’s mother.

Noting the submissions of the victim’s mother and sister that they had been receiving threats from the family of Talib, and that they did not have any surviving male member, the court directed a copy of the order be sent to the deputy commissioner of police concerned to provide them protection. PTI MNR ARI