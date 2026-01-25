DIAL distributes safety gear to Delhi traffic police personnel under CSR initiative

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has distributed reflective jackets and UV-protected sunglasses to traffic police personnel as part of a corporate social responsibility initiative, an official said on Sunday.

The programme was held in collaboration with the Delhi Traffic Police on January 22 at the New Udan Bhawan Auditorium at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A total of 300 reflective jackets and UV-protected sunglasses each were handed over to the traffic personnel to support them in their day-to-day duties, particularly during field deployments and adverse weather conditions.

The safety gear would improve visibility and enhance the safety of traffic police personnel, helping them manage vehicular movement more effectively, especially during peak hours and emergencies.