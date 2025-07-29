DIAL gives land to Delhi Police for new police station at IGI Airport T1

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has handed over 1,540 square metre of land to the Delhi Police for establishing a permanent domestic airport police station at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport-Terminal-1 on Tuesday, said officials.

The new facility will replace the current police station, which operates out of a temporary space at the airport. The permanent station is expected to improve accessibility, streamline operations, and enhance the overall safety and coordination mechanisms for travellers and airport stakeholders.

The formal handing-over ceremony took place in the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

The land, located adjacent to the ARC Officers’ Mess and near the CISF naka on the road leading to the T-1D up-ramp, has been provided at a nominal licence fee of Re 1 per annum.

"The move marks the resolution of a long-pending proposal first initiated in 2008 and reflects a major milestone in strengthening law enforcement presence at one of the country’s busiest domestic air terminals," a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police commissioner while addressing the gathering said, the establishment of a permanent police station at Terminal-1 underscores our commitment to proactive policing and robust public safety infrastructure.

The upcoming facility will significantly bolster the police presence at IGI Terminal-1 and improve response time, crime prevention, and coordination with other security agencies operating at the airport, the police chief added. PTI SSJ APL SSJ APL SKY SKY