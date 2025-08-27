Dialogue key to lasting peace along Assam-Meghalaya border: Conrad K Sangma

Shillong, Aug 27 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the situation in the areas along the state's border with Assam is under control, but cautioned that sporadic incidents may persist because of long-standing disputes.

Describing the boundary tensions as "a complex issue with a deep-rooted history", Sangma on Tuesday said when occasional confrontations occur, the government, with public support, has managed to ease these "to some extent".

The dispute between Assam and Meghalaya dates back to the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act of 1969 and involves 12 contested stretches along the 884.9-km boundary between the two states.

"The governments of both states have taken steps to resolve these disputes through dialogue. In 2022, Assam and Meghalaya signed MoUs to demarcate six of the disputed areas, a significant step towards peace," Sangma told reporters.

He said installation of boundary pillars in places such as Hahim was part of implementing these agreements.

Regional committees have been formed to address the remaining six areas of difference, aimed at engaging local communities and identifying mutually acceptable solutions, he said.

"These committees will ensure dialogue continues and that disputes are addressed in a systematic and peaceful manner," the chief minister said.

Noting that the upcoming elections in Assam have created a temporary lull in tensions, Sangma said his government was working to build on this period of calm.

"The matter is complicated, and we want to engage with people at the right pace and in the right manner. Our aim is to ensure long-lasting peace and allow people in these areas to live without fear," he added. PTI JOP SOM BDC