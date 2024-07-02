Dialogue most powerful tool in democracy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to trainee IAS officers

Lucknow, Jul 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday told the 2023 batch trainee IAS officers of the state cadre that "dialogue is the most powerful tool in a democracy", an official statement issued here said.

During the meeting at his official residence here, Adityanath told the trainee officers that they should always stay connected with people at the grassroots level and address their issues promptly, preventing them from escalating, the statement said.

"A lack of dialogue can lead to public discontent. Treat people well and maintain integrity in your work to build a unique and admirable reputation," the chief minister said.

"No problem of the common man should be considered small, as it holds significant importance to those affected. Solving these problems is not just a duty but a way to earn the trust of the public," he said.

The chief minister also recommended dedicating one hour every day to listening to the public and addressing the concerns of public representatives and local organisations.

He urged the trainee officers to make villages self-reliant and consider developing model villages.

Engaging with villagers and prioritising tasks through community labour can achieve significant results, the chief minister said during the meeting.