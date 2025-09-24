Diamond jubilee of India's victory in 1965 war commemorated

Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) The diamond jubilee of India's historic victory in the 1965 Indo-Pak war was commemorated with solemnity and pride at Veer Smriti, the war memorial at Indian Army's Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir, on Wednesday.

The ceremony commenced with wreath-laying to honour the supreme sacrifice and indomitable valour of Indian soldiers who fought with unmatched courage in the war six decades ago.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Western Command's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, senior serving and former Army officers paid homage.

Their tribute, along with that of the 1965 war veterans -- many of whom had personally taken part in the fierce battles -- reflected the nation's deep gratitude towards its martyrs, an official statement said.

Interacting with the veterans and serving personnel, the Governor lauded the valour, dedication and commitment of the Indian Army.

He highlighted the decisive role played by Western Command across Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

Ghosh specially mentioned the exemplary courage of Lieutenant Colonel A B Tarapore, Param Vir Chakra (posthumous) and Company Quartermaster Havildar Abdul Hamid, Param Vir Chakra (posthumous), whose sagas of bravery and leadership continue to inspire generations.

The governor exhorted all ranks to uphold the finest traditions of the Indian Army and reaffirmed the nation's collective resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and honour.

He also visited the Western Command Museum, where he was apprised of the Command's rich military history and heritage, including its pivotal role in the 1965 war and subsequent operations.

The visit served as a tribute to the legacy, traditions, and sacrifices of generations of soldiers who have remained steadfast in the service of the nation, the statement said.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of commitment to the values of courage, devotion, and sacrifice demonstrated by the soldiers of 1965, which continue to inspire future generations.