Diamond merchant ends life by jumping into sea off Colaba; cops suspect financial stress

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) A 65-year-old diamond merchant allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the sea near Hotel Taj in Colaba, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Sanjay Shantilal Shah, who was reportedly under stress due to monetary losses, told his family he was going for a morning walk and then jumped into the sea on Sunday morning, the Colaba police station official said.

"After coming down from his building, he booked a taxi and went to Bandra Worli Sea Link. After taking three to four rounds there, he asked the taxi driver to take him to Gateway of India. He jumped into the sea near Taj Hotel. After being alerted, police and fire brigade personnel reached the site. He was taken out of the water and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said.

"We will soon record statements of his family. Shah lived in a building on Bhulabhai Desai Road near Mahalaxmi Temple. He was in the business of buying and selling diamonds. For the past two to three years, he had been suffering significant losses in his business, leading to financial difficulties," he said.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway, the Colaba police station official said. PTI ZA BNM