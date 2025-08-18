Diamonds worth Rs 25 crore stolen from Surat company's polishing unit

Surat, Aug 18 (PTI) Diamonds worth Rs 25 crore were stolen from a Surat-based polishing and export unit by unidentified thieves, who prised open a metal safe using a gas cutter to get hold of the precious gems, police said on Monday.

The incident took place between August 15 and 17 at DK & Sons Diamond Company's office-cum-polishing unit in the Kapodra area of the Gujarat city during which CCTV cameras were vandalised, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Alok Kumar.

Since the company had declared a three-day holiday in view of Independence Day and Janmashatmi, neither employees nor security guards were present at the unit when the diamonds were stolen, he said.

"Taking advantage of the situation, thieves first broke the main door of the office on the ground floor of the company's building and then went on the third floor where a metal safe was kept. The safe was then cut open using a gas cutter," said Kumar.

The diamond unit owner learnt about the theft when he reached the office on Monday morning after a gap of three days.

"As per a primary estimate, thieves decamped with diamonds worth Rs 25 crore. They also vandalised CCTV cameras and stole the video recorder in an attempt to destroy evidence," said the DCP, adding efforts were on to nab the culprits. PTI COR PJT RSY