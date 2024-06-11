Diarrhoea outbreak in 10 villages of Hamirpur brought under control, say officials

Hamirpur (HP), Jun 11 (PTI) An outbreak of diarrhoea in 10 villages of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district has now been brought under control, officials said on Tuesday.

The disease spread in the 10 villages of the Lamblu, Chamned, Gasota, Bafrin and Pandher gram panchayats from May 31 and all of its 314 patients have been cured, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Hamirpur Dr RK Agnihotri said.

The Jal Shakti department took immediate steps when diarrhoea cases were reported for the first time on May 31 and sources of drinking water schemes, treatment plants and storage tanks were inspected, Executive Engineer Anoop Thakur said.

So far, 42 samples have been taken and reports of 32 samples came out fine, he said, adding that reports are awaited for 10 samples taken on June 8.