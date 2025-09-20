Diarrhoea outbreak kills two in Bihar, over 70 fall sick

Darbhanga (Bihar), Sep 20 (PTI) A major outbreak of diarrhoea has been reported from a village in Bihar's Darbhanga district, where two persons, including a woman, have died and more than 70 people have taken ill, an official said on Saturday.

According to Darbhanga Civil Surgeon Arun Kumar, a special medical camp has also been set up at the Sara Mohanpur village, where children reported the symptoms two days ago, but now most residents are affected.

"Those whose condition has worsened considerably have been admitted to the Sadar hospital and the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). One Deep Lal Yadav died last night, while Laxmi Devi breathed her last today," the health department official said.

He, however, claimed that the situation will soon be under control.

"Adequate supply of antibiotics and disinfectants has been ensured at the village camp. A team of doctors has also been deployed. Besides, extra beds have been put up at the two hospitals to deal with any type of situation." PTI CORR NAC BDC