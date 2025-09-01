Dibang hydropower project will ensure jobs, open new avenues in tourism: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Sep 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday asserted that the 2,880-MW Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP) will go far beyond electricity generation, promising employment, development funds and new opportunities for people of the state.

Khandu, during the day, inspected preparatory work at the project site along with NHPC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kumar Singh.

In a post on X following his visit to the site at Munli, the CM said, “Arunachal Pradesh is set to receive about Rs 700 crore every year in free power from the 2,880-MW Dibang Multipurpose Project alone.” “More than the megawatts, the project is about jobs for our youth, funds for local development, and new opportunities in tourism and business. It’s about making sure that the people of Dibang and across Arunachal feel the impact of growth in their daily lives,” he said.

Khandu said the interaction with engineers and workers reflected the “commitment to finish this project by 2032”.

“We met the men and women building this future, and their dedication is inspiring,” he noted.

The Dibang Multipurpose Project, being developed by NHPC on the Dibang River, is envisaged as India’s largest hydropower project with an installed capacity of 2,880 MW.

Along with electricity generation, it will provide significant flood moderation benefits to Assam and downstream areas, officials said.

Though the project has faced delays due to environmental and land acquisition challenges, key clearances have been secured in recent years, and enabling infrastructure such as roads and bridges is being put in place, they said. PTI UPL RBT