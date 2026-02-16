Dibang project vital for regional growth, energy security: Arunachal minister

Itanagar, Feb 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh minister Passang Dorjee Sona has said the 2880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project will play a crucial role in accelerating regional development, creating employment opportunities and strengthening India’s renewable energy capacity, while assuring full support from the state government for its timely completion.

Sona made the remarks during an inspection of the project site in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday, where he led a high-level state government team to review the progress of ongoing construction, officials said.

Sona, the tourism and rural works minister, was accompanied by Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi, Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum, Tourism Secretary Ramphoa Ngowa, the deputy commissioner, and other senior officials of the district.

The team inspected various components of the strategically significant project, which, upon completion, will be one of India’s largest hydropower projects.

NHPC executive director and project head Narendra Kumar briefed the visiting delegation on the status of key works, including dam construction, infrastructure development and the creation of associated facilities required for smooth execution.

He also appreciated the continued cooperation and support extended by the state government.

Expressing satisfaction over the scale and pace of construction, Sona observed that the project holds immense importance for the socio-economic progress of the region.

He said it would not only boost power generation but also generate local employment and improve connectivity and infrastructure in surrounding areas.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to extending all necessary assistance to ensure successful implementation of the project.

The 2880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project, being developed by NHPC on the Dibang River in Lower Dibang Valley district, is envisioned as a major hydroelectric and flood moderation initiative in the Northeast.

Once completed, it is expected to significantly enhance hydropower generation capacity in the region and contribute to India’s clean energy goals, officials said. PTI UPL UPL MNB