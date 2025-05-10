Dibrugarh airport to be renamed after Bhupen Hazarika: CM

Guwahati, May 10 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Saturday approved the renaming of the Dibrugarh airport after Bhupen Hazarika to mark his birth centenary this year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A special one-day assembly session will be organised to pass a resolution in this regard and forward it to the Union government, the chief minister said at a press conference here.

The council of ministers has also approved the rolling out of Assam Tea Workers' Financial Assistance Scheme, 2025 as a mark of gratitude to the garden employees in the 200th year of the industry, he said.

A one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 will be given to around seven lakh workers as promised in the state budget.

The cabinet has also approved the Assam Electronics Components Manufacturing Top-Up Scheme, 2025 which will provide a 60 per cent top-up on the incentive sanctioned by the Government of India under its Electronics components manufacturing scheme, Sarma said.

The cabinet has approved the proposal for reduction in the registration fees of Cooperative societies from 1 per cent to 0.5 per cent of the proposed authorised share capital of the cooperative societies.

The cabinet also approved the implementation of the Chief Minister's 'Jibon Prerna Scheme' for graduates and research scholars to be rolled out from October 2025, with eligible graduates who are permanent residents of the state and graduates to be given Rs 2,500 per month for a year.

Research scholars who are doing research in public universities of Assam and specially-abled research scholars will be provided one-time financial assistance of Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively, he said.

The council of ministers also approved the proposal of providing 50 per cent of asmissible house rent allowance to 13,822 muster roll, casual and fixed pay workers.

The cabinet has also approved the proposal to extend the 'Apun Ghar' and 'Apun Vahan' scheme to both regular and contractual employees of both state public sector undertakings and the state government.

The cabinet has approved the Assam Pumped Storage Power Generation Promotion Policy, 2025, which aims to position Assam as a hub for pumped hydro storage, the CM added. PTI DG DG RG